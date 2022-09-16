Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
- Published
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands.
Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October.
Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of respect ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A strike had been planned for 15 September, but was postponed following the announcement of the Queen's death.
Aslef will not be making any public statements or comments on further strike action until Tuesday
A series of large-scale rail strikes has already happened in recent months, causing disruption for millions, with unions wanting pay increases in line with the rising cost of living.
But rail bosses have previously accused unions of a "total disregard" for passengers.
Unions have to give two weeks' notice of planned strike action. The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, has been contacted for comment.