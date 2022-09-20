Mike Ashley to leave board of Sports Direct group
- Published
Mike Ashley is to step down from the board of Frasers Group, owner of the Sports Direct chain that the retail billionaire founded four decades ago.
Mr Ashley had already handed over the running of the group to his son-in-law Michael Murray earlier this year.
Frasers said Mr Ashley would not be standing for re-election as a director, and would leave the board next month.
The company also announced that Mr Ashley will provide the company with £100m worth of funding.
In a statement, the firm said Mr Ashley will continue to be available to the board and management for advice "when called upon".
Mr Murray, Frasers' chief executive, said Mr Ashley had "built an incredible business over the past 40 years".
Mr Ashley started Sports Direct in 1982, and then built the business by buying up well-known names such as Dunlop, Slazenger and hat-maker Kangol.
It is now the UK's largest sportswear retailer, with more than 400 stores.
As well as buying brands, the company also bought chains such as lingerie firm Agent Provocateur and luxury fashion chain Flannels.
In 2018, Mr Ashley bought the House of Fraser department store chain for £90m and the following year he changed his company's name from Sports Direct International to Frasers Group.