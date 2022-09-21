BT Group: Hundreds of 999 call handlers to join strikes
- Published
Hundreds of 999 call centre staff are set to join strike action scheduled for next month, their union has said.
Some 40,000 BT Group workers will strike on 6, 10, 20 and 24 October in a dispute over pay, said the Communications Workers Union (CWU).
The union said it expected 400 workers employed as 999 emergency call handlers would also take part.
BT said it would "do whatever it takes to protect 999 services" by moving staff to cover emergency calls.
A spokesperson said: "Redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT operations."
They added: "We are profoundly disappointed that CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action, but we respect the right of colleagues to strike."
The CWU said the action planned for October would include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers who havewalked out in previous months.
BT Group gave its staff a £1,500 a year pay rise in April. It said this represented an increase of around 5% on average which rose to 8% for the lowest paid and was the highest pay rise in more than 20 years.
But the CWU said factoring in that the inflation rate has reached a 40-year record high of 10.1% in July - the pay offer represented a "real terms pay cut."
In previous strikes the union agreed with BT that 999 call handlers would not strike, to avoid putting pressure on emergency services.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said "lives were at risk" because the company was not listening to workers.
He said: "999 operators are using foodbanks, they're worried about the bills and are being stretched to the limit.
"It's no surprise that the goodwill of workers has run dry, and that services will now be hampered."
The BBC has approached the Home Office and Department for Health and Social Care for a comment on the impact on ambulance, police and fire and rescue services.