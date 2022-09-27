Royal Mail workers to hold 19 days of strike action
- Published
Royal Mail workers are to hold 19 days of strike action over terms and conditions during the peak postal build-up to Christmas.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the strikes will cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
It said its "significant announcement" reflects the "level of anger" workers feel.
Royal Mail Group said further strikes would make its financial position worse and threaten workers' job security.
Dave Ward, the CWU general secretary, said: "This is a significant announcement, but it is one which matches the level of anger our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has treated them."
"These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit," he said.
"Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.
"We call on everyone to stand with their local postal worker."
'Uber-style employer'
A spokesman for CWU said Royal Mail's management was trying to "casualise" the postal service.
"They want to turn it into an Uber-style employer," he said.
But a Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Royal Mail is losing £1m a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands.
"We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices.
"Further strikes and resistance to transformation by CWU will only make our financial position worse, and threatens the long-term job security of our postmen and women."