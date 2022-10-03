Credit Suisse shares hit by worries over financial health
- Published
Shares in Credit Suisse plunged on Monday as fears mount over the financial health of the Swiss bank.
Its shares fell by about 10%, after the bank's boss failed to reassure investors.
Last week, chief executive Ulrich Koerner insisted in a memo to staff that Credit Suisse's financial position was solid.
It comes ahead of a restructuring plan due when the bank reports results at the end of October.
Sources close to the bank confirmed a report in the Financial Times that executives at the Swiss bank spent much of the weekend seeking to calm key stakeholders about its financial strength.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson refused to comment.
In last week's memo, Mr Koerner told staff: "I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank.
"We are in the process of reshaping Credit Suisse for a long-term, sustainable future - with significant potential for value creation.
"I am confident we have what it takes to succeed."