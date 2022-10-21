Tesco raises meal deal price as food costs soar

Joanna choosing her lunch

Tesco has raised the price of its meal deal as food costs soar.

The sandwich, snack and drink deal will jump to more than £3 for the first time in 10 years to £3.40 for Tesco clubcard members, and from £3.50 to £3.90 for people who do not have one.

Food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 42 years, squeezing household budgets and driving grocery inflation to 14.6% in the 12 months to September.

Tesco said its meal deal still represented "great value".

The supermarket said more than 70% of its customers currently use a clubcard, which is a free card that gives customers discounts.

In February, Tesco upped the price of its meal deal from £3 to £3.50 for non-clubcard members, but the latest rise marks the first time the popular lunch choice has gone over £3 for all customers.

Tesco's competitors, such as Sainsbury's and Co-op, offer similar meal deals at £3.50 and £4 respectively.

More on this story

Related Topics