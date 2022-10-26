Facebook owner Meta sales continue to fall

"Meta has drifted into the land of excess — too many people, too many ideas, too little urgency. This lack of focus and fitness is obscured when growth is easy but deadly when growth slows and technology changes," investor Brad Gerstner, chief executive at Altimeter Capital, told the firm in an open letter this week, which called on the company to cut staff and scale back its investments in artificial intelligence and virtual reality, also known as the metaverse.