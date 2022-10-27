US economy resilient despite rising prices
The US economy has held up better than expected, as shoppers keep spending despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs.
The economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.6% in the three months ended in September, returning to growth after two quarters of decline.
The better-than-expected figure is one of the last major economic readings before US midterm elections next month.
Many analysts say the US is still on track for a slowdown next year.