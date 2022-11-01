BP sees huge profit due to high oil and gas prices

Oil and gas prices, which began increasing once Coivd restrictions eased, accelerated after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, resulting in huge profits for energy companies.Higher energy prices have also fuelled the rise in gas and electricity bills for both households and businesses. The government is limiting the impact through the Energy Price Guarantee scheme but instead of lasting for two years as originally planned, it will now end in April.There have been warnings that typical household gas and electric costs could reach more than £4,300 when support is scaled back. The price of energy has also been a major driver of inflation - the rate at which prices rise - which is currently 10.1%.