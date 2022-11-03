Bounty bars removed from Celebrations tubs in trial
The maker of Celebrations chocolates is to remove Bounty bars from some tubs next month after finding 40% of people hate the coconut-flavoured treat.
Mars Wrigley said a limited run of "No Bounty" tubs would be available at 40 Tesco stores in the run-up to Christmas.
It comes after the brand let shoppers return unwanted Bounties last year.
However, the food maker said it was yet to decide whether the divisive treats would be banished for good.
Big tubs of Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes start appearing on supermarket shelves in the run-up to Christmas, with sales soaring during the festive season.
However, certain chocolates prove more popular within tubs than others, and some can provoke a strong reaction.
Mars Wrigley said its own research of 2,000 people aged between 18 and 65 suggested that 18% would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars were left in a tub, while 58% believed it would lead to a family argument.
Some 22% said they liked Bounty the least of all the options in tubs of Celebrations, while 39% wanted the bars gone for good,
However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18% of people named the Bounty as their favourite.
Its polling also suggests the sweet is popular with older consumers, with 38% of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.
Mars Wrigley said the limited edition tubs would include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets.
The trial will be rolled out at "pop ups" within 40 different Tesco stores between 8 November and 18 December.
It follows a "Bounty Return Scheme" last year, in which Bounty-haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.
"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether," said Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen.