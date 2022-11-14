London loses position as most valuable European stock market
Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most-valued, as the economic downturn weighs on UK companies, data shows.
France has now taken top spot as the combined value of its companies' shares are boosted by currency movements and demand for French luxury goods.
It is the first time Paris has overtaken London since records began in 2003, according to data from Bloomberg.
The UK is expected to fall into recession this year as inflation rises.
The combined value of British shares is now around $2.821 trillion (£2.3 trillion), while France's are worth around $2.823 trillion, Bloomberg calculates.
London's FTSE 250 share index - which lists medium sized companies - has slumped by more than 17% over the last year as consumers and businesses struggle with rising inflation and higher interest rates.
However, the FTSE 100 index, which comprises the biggest companies, has largely remained flat, although the index is skewed towards firms based overseas and commodities producers which have been boosted by soaring oil prices.
According to Bloomberg, France's luxury goods makers helped to boost the overall value of the country's CAC 40 index of leading companies.
Shares in LVMH, which owns fashion house Louis Vuitton, have surged in the last six months as China eased lockdowns and its shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits.
Chinese shoppers accounted for around 35% of global demand for luxury goods before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg data.