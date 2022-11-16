Asda limits egg sales to two boxes a customer
Some supermarkets including Asda have started to ration the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues.
Asda said customers would be limited to buying two boxes of any number of eggs until further notice.
UK poultry farmers are facing rising costs and a record outbreak of avian flu.
It has started to affect the supply of eggs, and led to concerns of a shortage of Christmas turkeys.
Industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said other retailers had introduced "temporary limits" on the number of boxes customers could buy "to ensure availability for everyone", but it did not name them.
Sainsbury's said it had not limited purchases but said some stores may be running low on some lines.
"Alternatives are available and stores continue to receive deliveries,"a spokesman said.
Tesco said it had good availability with no buying limits but was working with producers to protect its supplies.
Cost pressures
Some UK farmers are cutting back or halting egg production this year due to rising costs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up farmers' energy bills along with the costs of animal feed.
Farmers are also facing problems due to the avian flu outbreak which has led to more than 700,000 laying hens being culled.
It has come at time when demand for eggs is rising as people do more home baking in the colder weather.
A "huge number" of farmers "are losing a significant amount of money and can't afford to produce eggs any more," the British Free Range Egg Producers Association said.
It added that the price supermarkets were paying for eggs had not kept up with costs.
Despite the shortage, the BRC said supermarkets were doing all they could to shore up their supplies.
"While avian flu has disrupted the supply of some egg ranges, retailers are experts at managing supply chains and are working hard to minimise impact on customers," said Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability.