Royal Mail asks to stop Saturday letter deliveries
- Published
Royal Mail has asked the government if it can stop its letter deliveries on Saturdays, as it seeks to turn its fortunes around after slumping to a loss in the first half of the year.
The business said it wanted to move from a six-days-a-week letter delivery to five, from Monday to Friday only.
However, parcel services would continue to run all days of the week.
It came as Royal Mail reported a £219m underlying operating loss for the six months to 25 September.
Keith Williams, non-executive chair of Royal Mail's owner International Distributions Services, said "urgent reform" was needed, to ensure a sustainable future.
"[The] government has now been approached to seek an early move to five day letter delivery, whilst we continue to improve parcel services," he said.