Train strikes: Rail workers told pay rises can't match inflation
Pay rises that match the surging cost of living will not be possible, the new transport minister has told striking rail workers
Mark Harper said he "completely understands" why unions want inflation-linked wage increases but said "economic circumstances" prevented it.
It came as he agreed to help unions to try to reach a deal with train firms ahead of fresh strikes this Christmas.
RMT union boss Mick Lynch called their meeting "positive".
Mr Harper's two predecessors had refused to get involved in the dispute, although the minister said it was not his role to do the "detailed negotiations".
"I do accept I have a role in this process, which is to try to encourage the two sides to come to an agreement and also to make sure there's a free flow of information and the process moves along as quickly as we can," he told the BBC.
Passengers have been told to expect major disruption after the RMT said it would stage four 48-hour strikes next month in a dispute over job security, pay and conditions.
Some 40,000 workers will walk out on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January, with delays and cancellations expected on the days around the strikes as well.
The walkouts are expected to hit people travelling for Christmas, with the pub industry warning it could ruin their busiest week of the year.
The RMT, which has staged eight strikes since June, claims rail operating companies and Network Rail - which manages the track - are not negotiating in good faith.
But Mr Harper has now agreed to help both sides come back to the table and will write to Mr Lynch "in the near future" setting out the terms under which talks can take place.
Mr Harper said there was a "shared agreement" that the dispute had gone on for too long, but added that any pay deal would depend on reforms to the industry. He also said wage rises could not match inflation, which is currently at a 41-year high of 11.1% due to soaring energy and food prices.
He said the rail industry needed to be more flexible and reduce costs. "That is what frees up the resources to enable the employers - Network Rail and the train operating companies - to then make an improved pay offer to the trade unions."
Mr Lynch told reporters the meeting was "positive in the sense we have got rid of the bellicose nonsense we had from [former transport secretary] Grant Shapps and his cohort in his era and we're now starting to get a dialogue".
He added: "You've heard him say he's [Mr Harper] going to be a facilitator towards a settlement or resolution of the dispute. And we've said it's no good us having these warm words, we've had them from his [immediate] predecessor Anne-Marie Trevelyan, but nothing actually happened."