House prices see biggest fall for two years, says Nationwide
- Published
UK house prices saw their biggest monthly fall for more than two years in November as rising interest rates put off buyers, the Nationwide has said.
Prices fell 1.4% from October, which was the largest month-on-month fall since June 2020.
Annual house price growth saw a "sharp slowdown", the building society said, falling to 4.4% from 7.2% in October.
The lender said the housing market looked set to "remain subdued" in the coming months.
Earlier this month, the government's official forecaster predicted that house prices will fall by 9% over the next two years as affordability issues weigh on demand.
Nationwide said the housing sector was still being affected by the fallout from September's mini-budget, which triggered a rise in mortgage rates and also led lenders to suspend hundreds of mortgage products amid turmoil on the financial markets.
"While financial market conditions have stabilised, interest rates for new mortgages remain elevated and the market has lost a significant degree of momentum," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.
"Housing affordability for potential buyers and home movers has become much more stretched at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation."
Mr Gardner added that the market was likely to remain under pressure for some time, with inflation - the rate at which prices rise - set to remain high and the Bank of England likely to raise interest rates further.