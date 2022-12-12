UK economy shrinks between August and October
The UK economy shrank between July and September as the country heads into an expected recession.
The economy contracted by 0.3% during the three months as soaring prices hit businesses and households.
A country is in recession when its economy shrinks for two three-month periods in a row. The UK is expected to be in one by the end of the year.
In October alone, growth jumped compared to September when the economy was hit by an additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.