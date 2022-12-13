Days lost to strikes hit highest in over a decade
The number of working days lost to strikes last month reached the highest in more than a decade, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said 417,000 working days were lost because of labour disputes in October 2022 - the highest since November 2011.
The UK has been hit by widespread industrial action this year as workers walkout over pay and conditions.
Another set of strikes by rail workers is starting on Tuesday.
The UK's biggest rail union - the RMT - has held a series of strikes since the summer that have shut much of the rail network in England, Scotland and Wales and threaten to hit businesses in the run-up to Christmas.
It comes as workers in many other industries down tools, with bus drivers, Royal Mail workers, nurses and highways workers and baggage handlers also striking this week.