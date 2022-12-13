Train strikes: Support for walkouts not falling, insists RMT union boss
- Published
Support for rail strikes among union members is not falling, insists the boss of the RMT union, as a fresh series of walkouts gets under way.
Mick Lynch said members are "standing by the core" and urged the government to facilitate a deal.
About 40,000 rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday as part of a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.
But the government says it will not back down, despite the "damage" done.
Most train companies across Britain are likely to be affected by the strikes, and Network Rail has urged passengers to "only travel if absolutely necessary".
Asked whether support for strikes among the union's members are falling, Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT, told the BBC: "No it's not. We've got massive picket lines out today.
"Our members are standing by the core and they're prepared to take action until we've got a settlement that they can agree to, and we haven't got that at the moment."
He added the government "needs to facilitate a settlement that says 'let's get real and let's put some stuff to the RMT they can cope with and deal with'".
The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said that the strikes by rail workers will be "very damaging".
Mr Harper told the BBC he was "very disappointed" that the RMT had rejected the latest pay offer "out of hand" and that isn't "a bottomless pot" of money.
"A fair and reasonable offer has been made. We do also need to see reform agreed at the same time," he added.