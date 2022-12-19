Train strikes: Rail passengers told to avoid Christmas Eve travel
- Published
Rail passengers are being warned to avoid travel on Christmas Eve when further strike action over pay and conditions is due to take place.
The planned walkout by RMT members on 24 December will have a severe impact on services, said Network Rail.
It advised passengers to travel only if "absolutely necessary" or consider travel on another day.
Most people should try to complete their journeys by 15:00, ahead of union members walking out at 18:00, it added.
The strike by RMT workers will continue until 06:00 on 27 December.
Network Rail added that some rail companies will be unable to run any services on Christmas Eve, with further "significant impacts" between Christmas and New Year.
Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail said: "I am so sorry that our passengers are having to bear the brunt of the RMT's needless strike when a fair [pay] offer is on the table."
Previous strikes by the RMT have had a major impact on services throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Union members have rejected offers in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
The RMT has announced further strikes for 3-4 January and 6-7 January.
Network Rail said the industrial action meant some rail companies would be unable to run any services on 24 December, with "very limited" services on Boxing Day also.
Chief executive Mr Haines added that the strikes over the busy Christmas period were "causing needless misery" to the railway and to the country's economy.
But RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has described Network Rail's pay offer to workers as "substandard".
"Our members, along with the entire trade union movement will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions," Mr Lynch said in a statement last week, adding that members were prepared to take further strike action "in pursuit of a negotiated settlement".
The railway strikes come at a time of widespread industry walkouts, including those by ambulance drivers, nurses, driving examiners and highway workers who will all be striking over the festive period.
Thousands of postal workers also walked out last week in a dispute over pay and working conditions, with further strikes by Royal Mail workers belonging to the CWU due to take place on 23 and 24 December - some of the busiest days for pre-Christmas deliveries.