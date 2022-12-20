Train drivers announce new January strike date
Train drivers across 15 rail companies will stage a fresh strike on 5 January in a long-running row over pay, according to the Aslef union.
The walkout will go ahead between strikes already announced by the RMT rail union, running between 3-4 and 6-7 January.
Aslef said that train drivers had voted overwhelmingly to take action.
"We don't want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place," said Aslef boss Mick Whelan.
'The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government - which does not employ us - says it's up to the companies to negotiate with us," Mr Whelan added.
The rail companies affected by the Aslef strike are:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- Great Northern/Thameslink
- London North Eastern Railway
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- Southern/Gatwick Express
- South Western Railway
- SWR Island Line
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains
The rail strikes come at a time of widespread industry walkouts across the country. More than 10,000 nurses walked out on Tuesday and ambulance drivers will take action on Wednesday.
Further strikes by Royal Mail workers belonging to the CWU are due to take place on 23 and 24 December - some of the busiest days for pre-Christmas deliveries.
Then from 6.00pm on Christmas Eve until 6.00am on 27 December workers at Network Rail, which operates and maintains the UK's rail lines, will go on strike.