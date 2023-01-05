Who is striking? How Friday 6 January's walkouts will affect you

By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

Trains are set to be disrupted yet again on Friday, as rail workers in the RMT union begin their second 48-hour strike this week.

The advice to rail passengers remains to travel only if "absolutely necessary", with four out of five trains set to be cancelled.

Driving examiners and road workers are also striking in some parts of the country.

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Train strikes across England, Scotland and Wales

Strike action by the UK's largest rail union, the RMT, resumes again, with the second 48-hour walkout this week beginning on Friday and continuing on Saturday.

The action is part of a long-running dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Some areas will have no trains at all and services that do run will start later and finish much earlier than usual, typically running between 7:30am and 6.30pm on the days of the strike.

The advice is to avoid taking trains on Friday if you can, but if you must travel:

Sunday is the only strike-free day on the railways this week, but services are not expected to get back to normal until Monday 9 January.

Upcoming strike action

Rail disruption continues

  • Staff at West Midlands Trains (WMT) and Great Western Railway (GWR) are on strike until midday
  • This includes staff working in ticket offices, station management and guards

Border Force strikes

  • Some Border Force staff are striking in England, Wales and Scotland meaning delays are likely for people arriving in the UK
  • Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven, will be affected

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England and parts of London
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the West Midlands and south-west England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Read more: What are the train strikes about?

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers across England are on strike
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England and parts of London
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Read more: What are the train strikes about?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers across England are on strike
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Rail disruption continues

  • Train drivers across 15 rail companies represented by the Aslef union are on strike
  • The rail companies affected are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Northern/Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway, SWR Island Line, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains

Read more: What are the train strikes about?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Read more: What are the train strikes about?

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the East Midlands and eastern England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Read more: What are the train strikes about?

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the East Midlands and eastern England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Some primary school teachers in Scotland are on strike
  • Members of the NASUWT union are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in London, south-east and south-west England and Wales
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Some secondary school teachers in Scotland are on strike
  • Members of the NASUWT union are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Glasgow and East Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Orkney and Fife are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Moray and North Lanarkshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Angus and East Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Driving tests

Driving examiners in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are striking at test centres in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales.

The action means some practical tests will not take place, although theory tests should go ahead.

If you are due to take your driving test on Friday, you can check here whether your test centre is one of those affected. But unless you are told your test is definitely cancelled, you should still turn up. Not all driving examiners are members of the union backing the strikes, so your test may take place as planned.

If your test is cancelled because of the strike, the DVSA will automatically rebook your test for you.

Other strikes

Some National Highways workers in the East Midlands and eastern England are striking on Friday. The action involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents.

The PCS union says about 16 workers in the two regions are walking out.

National Highways says the strikes have caused "minimal" impact so far, adding that it has "well-rehearsed resilience plans in place".

However, it warns roads in general could be busier than usual because of the walkouts taking place on the railways.

