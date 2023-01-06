Strike daily: How Saturday 7 January's train strikes will affect you
Saturday sees yet another day of disruption for rail passengers, with workers in the RMT union continuing their latest 48-hour walkout.
The advice is once again to avoid taking trains if possible, with only one in five services expected to run.
Strike action from driving examiners also continues in some parts of the country.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Train strikes across England, Scotland and Wales
Workers from the UK's largest rail union, the RMT, are striking on Saturday. It's the fourth day of action from the union this week after walkouts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Together with the strike by train drivers' union Aslef on Thursday, it means rail services have now been disrupted for five days in a row.
Saturday's action means some areas will, once again, have no trains at all.
Services that do operate, will typically run between 07:30 and 18:30 GMT on the days of the strike.
It you must travel by rail:
- Make sure you check your train-operating company's website before setting out
- Be prepared for no services early in the morning or late at night
- Allow extra time for your journey
Sunday is the only strike-free day on the railways this week, but there may still be some knock-on disruption to services. That's because carriages, engines and staff may not be in the right place at the start of the day.
Rail services are not expected to get back to normal until Monday 9 January.
The unions are expected to meet rail employers and the rail minister on Monday to try to find a way forward.
Driving tests
Strike action by driving examiners is continuing at test centres in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales.
The action by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union means some practical tests will not take place, although theory tests should go ahead.
If your driving test is due to take place on Saturday, you can check here whether your test centre is affected.
However, not all examiners are members of the PCS union so your test may go ahead as planned.
Unless you are told your test is definitely cancelled, you should still turn up.
The strike by driving examiners is scheduled to continue until Tuesday 10 January.
If your test is cancelled because of the strike, the DVSA will automatically rebook your test for you.
Other action
Strikes by some National Highways workers in the East Midlands and eastern England continue on Saturday. The PCS union says about 16 workers in the two regions are walking out.
The action involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents.
National Highways says it has "well-rehearsed resilience plans in place" to cover the walkouts.
However, it warns that the strike action on the railways means that roads could be busier than usual.
