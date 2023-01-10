Petrol below £1.50 a litre for first time since Russia invaded Ukraine
- Published
Average petrol prices have fallen below £1.50p for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the AA motoring group says.
Pump prices hit a record 191.53p a litre in July, as global oil prices surged, but by Monday had fallen back to 149.74p.
The AA said it was "a huge relief for drivers" but noted diesel prices were still higher than last year.
Diesel currently costs 172.21p a litre compared with 153.05p last February.
AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said it now cost about £23 less to fill a typical car (with a 55 litre tank) with petrol than it did in July 2022.
However, he said that petrol prices were "still historically way above" what they should be and that the end of a temporary fuel duty cut this March could lead to fresh rises.
Petrol stations in cities and towns are also charging up to 10p more for fuel than those in rural parts of the UK, he added.
The news comes as the RAC motoring group said that the cost of charging an electric car had increased by around 50% in the last eight months due to rising energy prices.
Fuel prices began to rise as countries unlocked from the Covid pandemic but surged higher when Russia - a major oil producer - invaded Ukraine, sparking concerns about global supplies.
Along with rising food and energy prices, it's pushed inflation - the rate at which prices rise - to a four-decade high, creating a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.
The government has cut fuel duty by 5p a litre in since last February to help drivers, with the overall cut worth 6p when VAT is factored in, the AA says.
However, the discount is due to expire in March.