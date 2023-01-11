Rail strikes: Unions say solution is 'further away' than ever
A solution to the labour dispute disrupting the UK's rail services is no closer, according to union leaders.
Mick Whelan, leader of train drivers' union Aslef, said: "We're further away than we started."
He was giving evidence to MPs on parliament's transport select committee, alongside leaders of the other unions representing rail workers.
Unions have held a series of strikes since last summer, leading to the widespread cancellation of services.
When asked by MPs how close a resolution was on a scale of one to 10, Mr Whelan said: "I think you can include zero."
On Friday rail companies made their first offer to drivers, an 8% pay rise spread over two years.
But Mr Whelan said he could not recommend "any one element of it", adding it could "destroy the ability to go back to talks in future".
The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) represents train drivers.
Unions representing workers other than drivers, including the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, are also campaigning for better pay and conditions for their members.
Frank Ward, interim general secretary of the TSSA, told the committee hearing he could not disagree with Mr Whelan's statement.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, the largest rail union, said the prospects of a deal depended on discussions, and "until we get an agreement we're not close to it".
He said "we're a long way on pay", highlighting that offers made so far were well below inflation.
Mr Lynch also said conditions attached to the offer from train companies - which included ticket office closures and the expansion of driver only trains, which the RMT says threatens the role of guards - involved "such profound changes that they'll be very difficult for any union to accept".