Strikes Update: How nurses' strikes on Wednesday will affect you

Strike update composite image - striking nurse and Zoe ConwayGetty Images and BBC
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

Nurses are walking out of more hospitals in their latest strike action on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a row over pay.

The strikes are taking place at 55 Trusts in England affecting around a quarter of hospitals and community services.

If you have a medical appointment, the advice is to go anyway unless you've been told otherwise.

GP practices will run as normal as nurses working in those services are not involved in the strike action.

And all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work, but routine check-ups and other operations such as hip replacements may be affected.

Strike action from teachers also continues in Scotland.

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Nurses' strikes in England

The nurses' strike by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members follows two days of action before Christmas.

Routine check-ups may have to be rescheduled, although life-preserving care must be provided.

So services such as chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and intensive care will be staffed, but other care such as knee and hip replacements and hernia repair are likely to be affected.

Anyone who is seriously ill or injured should still call 999, or 111 for non-urgent care.

Scotland teachers' strike

On Wednesday teachers in Scotland are continuing their 16-day wave of rolling strikes with every local authority affected over the period.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike in two local authorities per day from 16 January until 6 February.

They want a 10% pay rise, which ministers and councils have said is unaffordable.

Strikes recently closed almost every primary and secondary school in Scotland across two days.

Upcoming strike action

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Orkney and Fife are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Moray and North Lanarkshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Angus and East Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
  • The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff belonging to Unison and Unite are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Ayrshire and Edinburgh are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Physiotherapists on strike

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members at more than 100 trusts will be involved

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Renfrewshire and Falkirk are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
  • The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

