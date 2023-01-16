Dr Ranj: Four ways to protect your mental health as debt rises
Now that Christmas has come and gone, many of us are counting the cost of the festive season.
A poll for the BBC has found that more than eight in 10 people are worried about the cost of living - and some are even losing sleep about it.
But there are steps you can take to help. BBC Morning Live's Dr Ranj Singh explains how:
1. Move more: Take the stairs not the lift
Mental and physical health are closely linked, so it's no surprise that looking after your heath in general will help you to feel better too.
The three key areas of trying to eat a bit healthier, move a bit more and make sure you try to get good quality sleep are more important than ever.
Eating better doesn't have to be expensive - look around for deals and buy things you can store or freeze. Build some free "incidental exercise" into your day, such as taking the stairs rather than the lift or walking to and from work.
2. Lots of advice is free: Use it
Take advantage of free online services and resources. Lots of mental health charities have great information and run helplines too.
The NHS Every Mind Matters website has lots of good advice on looking after your mental wellbeing in general and you can even create a personalised plan.
3. Find help where you live
Look out for any local support groups in your area, many of which will be free to use.
If you are looking for something like a talking therapy, go to the "Find an NHS psychological therapies service (IAPT)" section on the NHS website.
The 111.nhs.uk service also has a section that links to mental health support.
4. Ask for help if you need it
If you are really struggling then make sure you reach out for help. This is sometimes the hardest, yet the most important step.
Remember that your GP is there for any mental health difficulties, and A&E is open 24/7 for anyone in crisis or an emergency.
If you are in serious financial trouble then organisations like Citizens Advice, StepChange, National Debt Helpline and the Mental Health & Money Advice website can be really helpful.