The green trade row dividing the Davos elite

The big shadow here is the threat of a transatlantic green trade war. Joe Biden's new legislation to boost America's green economy includes £300bn of subsidies for the purchase of electric cars, but only if they are mainly manufactured in North America. The Inflation Reduction Act also affects a swathe of other manufacturing and production and is persuading some European companies to relocate factories to the US. Even fertiliser companies are having their heads turned and wondering why European leaders aren't bringing in similar laws.