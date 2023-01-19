Rail workers given fresh offer in pay dispute
Rail workers have been given a fresh pay offer by train companies in a bid to end long-running strike action.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has made the new offer to the RMT union following talks over the past week.
The deal includes a backdated pay rise of 5%, up from a previous offer of 4% for 2022, and a 4% increase this year.
The RDG received a "mandate" from the government, which ultimately holds the purse strings, but any agreement hinges on changes to working conditions.
The RMT said its national executive committee would now consider the detail of the offer.
There have been 16 days of strike action since June involving RMT members working at both train companies and Network Rail, with Network Rail members additionally striking between Christmas Eve and 27 December.
Train drivers in the RMT are also due to join members of the main drivers' union, Aslef, in strikes on 1 and 3 February.