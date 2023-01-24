Elon Musk claims he had backing to buy Tesla
Elon Musk has told a court that he believed he had enough backing to take Tesla private at the time he issued a controversial tweet.
The boss of the electric car company is on trial after investors claimed the 2018 tweet cost them millions of dollars when a deal did not go ahead.
Mr Musk claims that he had met with a Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund who indicated they would support a deal.
He added he would have sold his stake in rocket firm SpaceX to raise money.
Mr Musk is accused of defrauding investors after he tweeted on 7 August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that "investor support is confirmed".
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
