Video streaming subscriptions fall by two million in 2022
People cut back on video streaming services in their droves last year as the cost of living rose sharply.
Analysts Kantar said the total number of paid-for video streaming subscriptions in the UK fell by about two million, from 30.5m to 28.5m.
Demand had picked up again at Christmas, Kantar said, but people were "quickly looking to cut back again".
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, is at its highest level for about 40 years, hitting people's finances.
"Brits love of streaming remains as strong as ever, but the effect of high inflation meant consumers were forced to make difficult choices to balances their finances ," said Dominic Sunnebo , Kantar's global director of entertainment on demand.
"That financial pressure increasingly meant cutting back on video streaming subscriptions, particularly where households often had three or more different services in the same household."
In the final three months of the year, the total number of video streaming subscriptions rose by more than 300,000, with Prime Video, AppleTV+ and Paramount+ driving the gains.
But Kantar said it reflected "short-term" demand in the run-up to Christmas, and more than one in 10 consumers planned to cancel one or more subscriptions in the first three months of this year.