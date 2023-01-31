Paperchase: Tesco buys Paperchase stationery brand but not its shops
- Published
- comments
Tesco has bought the brand and intellectual property of High Street stationery chain Paperchase, hours after it fell into administration.
But the grocer has not acquired the chain's 106 shops in the UK and Ireland, leaving the future of 820 staff in doubt.
Tesco will now sell the stationer's goods in its stores across the UK.
It follows a challenging few years for Paperchase which has recently been hit by rising costs and falling sales.
The business also has stores in train stations, which have suffered from reduced footfall due to more people now working from home.
Jan Marchant, managing director of Home and Clothing at Tesco, said: "Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we're proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK.
"We have been building out plans to bring more brands and inspiration to the ranges we currently offer, and this will help us to take those plans further."
Several weeks ago, Paperchase said it had put itself up for sale and that a number of buyers were interested in the business.
But earlier on Tuesday it appointed administrators Begbies Traynor after "no viable offers were received for the company, or its business and assets".
Begbies Traynor said Paperchase's shops would continue trading for now but told customers they only had two weeks to redeem any gift cards.
Paperchase, which was founded in 1968, went through a form of insolvency proceedings four years ago to cut stores and reduce costs.
It was then bought out of administration in 2021 during the pandemic in a rescue deal which saw the loss of around 500 jobs.
But Paperchase was then sold again in August last year to a private investment firm led by the retail investor Steve Curtis.