House prices fall for fifth month in a row
- Published
House prices in the UK fell for the fifth month in a row in January, according to Nationwide Building Society.
The price of the average property last month was £258,297, down by 0.6% on December.
Annual house price growth slowed to 1.1%, down from 2.8% in December.
The building society said it would be "hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term" in the face of strong economic headwinds.
On Tuesday, the Bank of England reported lenders had approved fewer mortgages than expected in December, about 35,000 compared with more than 46,000 in November.