Strikes Update: How Friday 3 February’s strike will affect you

Civil servants

About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions

Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay

The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread

In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Train drivers

Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike

Most train companies across England are affected

Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales

Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

University staff

Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action

Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Bus drivers on strike