Royal Mail February strikes off after legal challenge
- Published
Postal workers will no longer go on strike later this month after a legal challenge from Royal Mail, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) says.
About 115,000 workers had planned to walk out from 12:30 GMT on 16 February, until 12:30 on 17 February in an ongoing row over pay and conditions.
But union bosses said late on Monday that they would not fight a legal challenge to the action.
It said the "risks of losing in court" could impact a new strike ballot.
"The postal executive do not believe it is worth risking the status of the new ballot to defend a ballot mandate that expires on 17 February," the CWU said.
The union said it would re-enter negotiations with Royal Mail later this week, but added "the focus of the whole union must remain on winning" the ballot to give it a fresh mandate.
If the talks failed the CWU would "significantly step up the programme of strike action", it said.
Royal Mail confirmed to the BBC the strikes would not go ahead.