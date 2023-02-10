UK economy narrowly avoids recession last year
The UK narrowly avoided falling into recession in 2022, new figures show, after the economy saw zero growth between October and December.
The economy shrank between July and September. A recession is defined as when the economy contracts for two consecutive three-month periods.
But in December alone the economy fell by 0.5% partly due to strikes across health, trains and the Royal Mail.
The Bank of England still expects the UK to enter recession this year.
But it will be shorter and less severe than previously thought.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, which published the data, said: "In December public services were hit by fewer operations and GP visits, partly due to the impact of strikes, as well as notably lower school attendance.
"Meanwhile, the break in Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown."
Over 2022, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4% - the biggest increase of all G7 nations for last year. However that compares to 7.6% growth in the previous year and the UK economy is still 0.8% smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared.
"However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation."
But Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, said: "Britain is dangling on over the edge of a recession after months of economic vandalism and chaos in Government.
"The blame for these gloomy figures lies squarely with the government, who have botched budgets, failed to tackle inflation and have no plan for growth."