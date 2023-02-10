RMT union rejects latest offers in rail dispute
The RMT rail union has rejected offers that Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) had described as their "best and final", in a blow to any hopes that the long-running national dispute was close to reaching its end.
The decision was taken by the RMT's national executive committee.
The industry and government had called on the union to put the offers to a members' vote.
The RMT union's boss, Mick Lynch, said the offers were "dreadful".
He added that they did not meet members' expectations "on pay, job security or working conditions".
The RMT said it would now seek further meetings with Network Rail and the RDG to try to work towards a settlement.
But it will start preparing to re-ballot its members when the existing strike mandate runs out in late May.