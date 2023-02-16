Rail workers to stage more strikes in pay dispute
- Published
UK rail workers are set to walk out in a fresh series of strikes in March and April in a long-running dispute over pay.
Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators will strike on 16, 18 and 30 March, and 1 April, the start of the Easter school holidays for many.
RMT members at Network Rail, responsible for tracks and bridges, will strike on 16 March and then ban overtime work.
The union represents 40,000 workers.
The RMT said there will be "sustained and targeted" strike action over the next few months.
"Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.
Network Rail's chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller said that the union's leadership had shown its "true colours by choosing politics over people".
"Thousands of employees are telling us they want the improved offer that we have tabled, an offer worth at least 9% over two years - rising to over 14% for the lowest paid, provides job security with no compulsory redundancies and 75% discounted rail travel," he added.
"But instead of offering members a democratic vote with a referendum, the RMT leadership is hiding behind a sham 'consultation", Mr Shoveller said.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Just days after denying its members a say on their own future, the RMT leadership is now trying to make them lose multiple days' wages through yet more strikes."
Mr Harper said that the country's railways are "not currently financially sustainable" and that these offers "would have given workers what they want and, crucially, the passengers what they need".
He added: "Passengers want this dispute to end".
Rail workers represented by Aslef and the RMT have been on strike on various dates throughout the winter.
Separately, Border Force workers will also stage a strike on Friday as part of their dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions in the civil service.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in Dover and French ports including Calais will walk out on Friday and over the weekend. The union claims inexperienced staff were being brought in to cover for striking Border Force workers.
Hundreds of thousands of workers in other sectors across the UK - including teachers, civil servants and barristers - have been on strike. Most of those taking part want more pay to keep up with rising prices.