Train information systems working again after outage
Rail operators have apologised after train timetable information systems were temporarily out of action across the UK on Wednesday morning.
Live departure boards and online journey planners were affected, causing confusion for passengers.
The operators LNER, Northern, Cross Country Trains and Greater Anglia all reported issues.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said the issue was now fixed.
"This morning the industry real time train running information system was temporarily down which affected live departure boards and online journey planners," it said.
"We would like to apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience this may have caused."
Earlier National Rail had advised people to purchase tickets at stations or onboard trains rather than online.
No train services were affected by the glitch, it added.
Cross Country Trains tweeted that due to a "fault affecting all train operators" information for services "may not be available" on its app, website and also other train information services.
"We are working with our industry partners to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company said.
ℹ️There is a problem with real-time information on a number of systems— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 22, 2023
including journey planners. This means that some systems may not be showing
correct real time information
This is being investigated and will be resolved as soon as possible.
Greater Anglia said customers would need to purchase tickets from the station or ticket vending machines "until this has been resolved".
"We are hoping to have this resolved as soon as possible," it said. "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."