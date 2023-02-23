Vegetable shortages could last for up to a month
Shortages of some fruit and vegetables could last for up to a month, the environment secretary has said.
Therese Coffey's comment came after Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco placed limits on items such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.
Speaking in the Commons, Ms Coffey told MPs she anticipated "the situation will last about another two to four weeks".
Ministers were talking to retailers about how to avoid such problems in the future, she added.
The shortages have been caused largely by bad weather in southern Europe and Africa.
In addition, high energy prices mean some producers are reining in on greenhouse growing in the UK and the Netherlands.
"It is important that we try and make sure that we get alternative sourcing options."
She said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had already been in discussion with retailers.
"It is why there will be further discussions led by ministers as well, so that we can try and get over this and try and avoid similar situations in the future."
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said: "There is genuine public concern about the availability of food and as the secretary responsible for our food security - and let's bear in mind food security is national security - this is absolutely mission critical."
Ms Coffey added: "Industry has the capability, levers and expertise to respond to disruption, and where necessary my department will further support and enable that.
"I wish to reiterate UK food security does remain resilient and we continue to expect industry to be able to mitigate supply problems through alternative sourcing options."