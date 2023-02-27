Lidl limits sales of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers
Lidl is the latest supermarket to introduce limits on sales of certain fruit and vegetables due to shortages of fresh produce.
The company is putting limits of three per customer on sales of peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, due to "a recent increase in demand".
It follows similar moves by Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons, with some consumers facing empty shelves.
Supermarkets are facing problems after extreme weather hit harvests abroad.
A Lidl spokesperson told the BBC that "adverse weather conditions in Spain and Morocco" had impacted the availability of certain salad items.
"Whilst we still have good availability across the majority of our stores, due to a recent increase in demand we have taken the decision to temporarily limit the purchase of peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers to three items per person," said Lidl. "This will help to ensure that all of our customers have access to the products they need."
On Sunday, former environment secretary George Eustice said shortages would last for three to four weeks.