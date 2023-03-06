CBI boss Tony Danker steps down after misconduct allegations
- Published
The boss of one of the UK's largest business groups has stepped aside while an investigation takes place into complaints about his conduct at work.
The CBI said it took all matters of workplace conduct "extremely seriously", but would not comment further until the probe was complete.
In a tweet, Tony Danker said he was "mortified" to hear that he had caused "offence or anxiety to any colleague".
"It was completely unintentional, and I apologise profusely," he wrote.
The CBI said it was first made aware of an allegation regarding Mr Danker's workplace conduct involving a female employee in January. It said it had investigated this "thoroughly" at the time and "dealt with it comprehensively".
It said its investigation at the time decided that the issue did not require escalation to a disciplinary process.
However, in early March, the CBI said it was made aware of new reports regarding Tony Danker's workplace conduct.
"We have now taken steps to initiate an independent investigation into these new matters," the CBI said in a statement.
"The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously but it is important to stress that until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," it added.
The CBI represents 190,000 businesses across a variety of sectors from IT to retail.
Mr Danker has headed the group for just over two years.