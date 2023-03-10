BP chief's annual pay more than doubles to £10m
The boss of BP saw his pay more than double to £10m last year after the oil giant reported record profits on soaring energy prices.
Bernard Looney's pay and bonuses compare to £4.46m in the previous year.
This week, Mr Looney's former rival Ben van Beurden, the ex-chief executive of Shell, also reported a huge pay bump, rising more than 50% to £9.7m.
Both of the energy firms have gained as oil and gas prices spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BP and other energy giants have faced criticism over the extent of their profits at a time when high energy prices have helped push up the cost of living.
In late 2021, Mr Looney said high oil and gas prices turned his company into a "cash machine".