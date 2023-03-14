Budget to boost lifetime allowance for pension savings

Jeremy HuntPA Media
By Nick Eardley
BBC chief political correspondent

Jeremy Hunt will use his Budget to boost the lifetime allowance for pension savings of up to £1.8m a year to encourage people to keep working.

The Chancellor could also increase the £40,000 annual cap on tax-free contributions to pensions.

It is expected millions could benefit from the rise - which would address government concerns that people earning higher wages retire earlier, particularly doctors and consultants.

The Treasury said it will not comment.

Currently, the so-called lifetime allowance - the amount you can accumulate in your pension pot before extra tax charges - is £1.07m.

Mr Hunt will outline his Spring Budget to Parliament on Wednesday.

