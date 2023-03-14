Budget to boost lifetime allowance for pension savings
- Published
Jeremy Hunt will use his Budget to boost the lifetime allowance for pension savings of up to £1.8m a year to encourage people to keep working.
The Chancellor could also increase the £40,000 annual cap on tax-free contributions to pensions.
It is expected millions could benefit from the rise - which would address government concerns that people earning higher wages retire earlier, particularly doctors and consultants.
The Treasury said it will not comment.
Currently, the so-called lifetime allowance - the amount you can accumulate in your pension pot before extra tax charges - is £1.07m.
Mr Hunt will outline his Spring Budget to Parliament on Wednesday.