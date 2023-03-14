Strikes Update: How Wednesday 15 March's strikes affect you

Graphic showing striking teachers, calendar entry saying 15 March 2023Getty Images and BBC
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

When Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stands up in parliament to deliver his Budget at lunchtime on Wednesday, he might well hear a crowd of protestors heading in his direction.

Making their way down Whitehall are likely be thousands of teachers and other public sector workers all calling for pay rises.

Just over the river from the House of Commons, junior doctors will be standing on picket lines.

Teachers are striking on Wednesday and Thursday in England - their action in Wales was called off following a revised offer from the Welsh government. University staff are walking out on those days too.

Wednesday also sees industrial action by London Underground drivers and the biggest strike by civil servants so far with as many as 150,000 taking part.

It is not likely to affect the delivery of the Budget though as it doesn't involve some of the higher paid mandarins at the Treasury.

But pick up the phone to an HMRC call centre and it might take them a while to answer. In all, over 400,000 public sector employees are taking action.

Quite the backdrop for the chancellor's big day.

Teachers

Wednesday sees the beginning of a two-day strike by teachers in England who are members of the National Education Union (NEU). Teachers have been on strike several times since February, in an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.

It is expected to affect all schools in England and includes NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges.

No disruption is expected in Wales, where industrial action has been called off following government talks.

During previous strikes on 28 February and 2 March, more than half of schools closed or restricted attendance.

The Department for Education advises parents to send their children to school unless school leaders have informed you otherwise.

You can read more here about why teachers are striking.

Junior doctors

Wednesday will be the final full day of strike action this week by junior doctors in England, who are walking out over pay and and conditions.

During Monday and Tuesday, NHS managers reported that A&E units were busy as senior staff covered for striking doctors.

Junior doctors make up about 45% of the medical workforce, and two-thirds of them are members of the British Medical Association and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association unions which are organising the strike.

They are planning on continuing walking out of emergency as well as planned care.

Consultants and other senior doctors are being drafted in to provide cover.

Planned appointments have been postponed, although how many is as yet unclear.

Industrial action by nurses over the winter caused some trusts to cancel 20% of routine treatments. It is likely the impact of the junior doctor strike will be greater, according to the BBC's health correspondent Nick Triggle.

You can read more here about why junior doctors are taking strike action.

Civil servants

Up to 150,000 civil servants, working across more than 100 government departments and agencies, will be on strike.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services and Prospect unions are taking action in a dispute with the government over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

The union said its members from 123 government departments would take part in the industrial action, which includes staff at the Department for Transport, the Department for Health and Social Care and the Home Office.

The PCS union represents thousands of people who work in government departments as well as those at organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.

You can read more here about why civil servants are striking.

London Tube Strikes

Transport for London (TfL) is warning Tube passengers there will be "little or no service" during Wednesday's strike action by RMT and Aslef members.

Members of both unions are due to walk out in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions.

TfL said the Elizabeth Line, Overground, DLR, trams and buses would be "busier than normal".

It has advised passengers travelling on Wednesday to allow more time for their journeys and to check the latest information before they travel.

TfL also warned that the closure of Tube stations may mean some services would be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destinations.

Tube services on Thursday 16 March are expected to start later than normal.

You can read more here about why some TfL staff are striking.

Upcoming strike action

Border Force

  • Border Force staff at the Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal and the Port of Dover are taking industrial action
  • The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and several regions of England, and the GMB union in parts of England, are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Border Force

  • Border Force staff at the Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal and the Port of Dover are taking industrial action
  • The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK only
  • The industrial action is due to end at around 07:00 GMT

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Teachers in Northern Ireland

  • The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are holding a half-day strike
  • Many schools across the country are not expected to open until after midday

Read more: NI teachers to walk out for half a day

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and the North West region of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers who are members of the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA unions are on strike
  • The industrial action is expected to affect thousands of schools across Scotland

Read more: Teachers' strike dates

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers who are members of the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA unions are on strike
  • The industrial action is expected to affect thousands of schools across Scotland

Read more: Teachers' strike dates

Teachers in Wales

  • Teachers in Wales who are members of the National Education Union are taking industrial action over pay
  • It is expected that hundreds of schools will be affected

Read more: Teachers reject pay offer

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Junior doctors

  • Junior doctors who are members of the BMA union are on strike
  • Junior doctors account for more than 40% of the medical workforce so widespread disruption is anticipated
  • The industrial action will begin at 07:00GMT

Read more: Junior doctors to strike

Junior doctors

  • Junior doctors who are members of the BMA union are on strike
  • Junior doctors account for more than 40% of the medical workforce so widespread disruption is anticipated

Read more: Junior doctors to strike

Junior doctors

  • Junior doctors who are members of the BMA union are on strike
  • Junior doctors account for more than 40% of the medical workforce so widespread disruption is anticipated
  • The industrial action will end at 07:00GMT

Read more: Junior doctors to strike

Civil servants

  • About 133,000 civil servants, working across more than 100 government departments and agencies, are on strike
  • Members of the PCS union are taking industrial action in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms

Read more: Civil servants to strike on budget day

Teachers

  • Teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) at all schools in England are on strike
  • NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges in England are also due to walk out

Read more: Teachers' strike dates

London Underground

  • London Underground staff who are members of the Aslef and RMT unions are on strike
  • Previous strikes have seen widespread disruption
  • Travellers are advised to check on services before they start their journeys

Read more: London Underground walk out

Teachers

  • Teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) at all schools in England are on strike
  • NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges in England are also due to walk out

Read more: Teachers' strike dates

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

Read more: When are the train strikes?

University staff

  • University staff who are members of the University and College Union are on strike
  • UCU members at 83 universities are taking part

Read more: Will my lecture be cancelled?

University staff

  • University staff who are members of the University and College Union are on strike
  • UCU members at 83 universities are taking part

Read more: Will my lecture be cancelled?

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

Read more: When are the train strikes?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

Read more: When are the train strikes?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

Read more: When are the train strikes?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Follow Zoe Conway on Twitter

Additional reporting by Faarea Masud

How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Related Topics

More on this story