Energy bill help to continue until end of June
The government will extend the Energy Price Guarantee at current levels for a further three months in Wednesday's Budget, as it seeks to boost growth.
Typical household energy bills in Britain had been due to rise to £3,000 a year from April, but instead will be kept at £2,500 until the end of June.
The chancellor is due to set out a broader plan later to grow the economy.
UK economic growth has flatlined in recent months and the Bank of England expects a recession to start this year.
The government has been limiting energy bills for a typical household to £2,500 a year, plus a £400 winter discount.
That help was set to be scaled back from 1 April, and the £400 discount is also coming to an end. Many had warned this would heap hardship on families already struggling with the cost of living.
However, campaigners had urged the government to change course, pointing out that falling wholesale energy prices have sharply cut the cost of offering support.
Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland, where bills will be held at £1,950 per year for an average household.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we're maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level.
"With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too."
Experts say the Energy Price Guarantee will not be needed this summer, due to falling market gas prices.
Analysis firm Cornwall Insight forecasts that the Energy Price Cap - which is set by the energy regulator Ofgem and limits what suppliers can charge consumers per unit of energy - will fall to £2,100 a year for a typical household from July.
However, the £400 winter payment is unlikely to be renewed, meaning many people's bills are still likely to rise in the short term.
Mr Hunt has said he will cut costs for vulnerable people who use pre-payment meters in his Budget by £45 a year.
The Treasury said cash support for around eight million low income and vulnerable households will continue, with families getting at least £900 in cash payments over the next year.