Strikes Update: How Thursday 16 March's strikes affect you

RMT union picket line and photo of Zoe ConwayPA Media and BBC
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

Disruption for pupils and parents continues on Thursday, on day two of a 48-hour walkout by some teachers in England. There will also be reduced rail services across 18 train companies.

Wednesday saw strikes by junior doctors in England, up to 150,000 civil servants across 100 government departments and agencies, and on the London Underground.

Teachers

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England will continue their two-day strike on Thursday - part of an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.

Many schools - more than half on previous strike dates - will be closed or have restricted attendance.

Sixth-form colleges will also be affected.

Parents are advised by the Department for Education (DfE) to send children to school unless school leaders have said otherwise.

No further industrial action is currently planned in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Rail disruption

Members of the RMT union working at 18 train companies are striking over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

They will also walkout this Saturday 18 March - and also on 30 March and 1 April, which is the start of the Easter school holidays for many.

There will be reduced services - and no trains at all in some places.

Network Rail, which manages the tracks, advises passengers to check train-operating company websites before setting out.

It also warns of possible next-day disruption because of the knock-on impact on shift patterns.

Routes in England will be worst hit - but some services which run into Scotland and Wales are also likely to be hit.

The affected companies are:

  • Avanti West Coast
  • Chiltern Railways
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Gatwick Express
  • Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)
  • Great Northern
  • Great Western Railway
  • LNER
  • London Northwestern Railway
  • Northern
  • Southern
  • Southeastern
  • South Western Railway
  • Thameslink
  • TransPennine Express
  • West Midlands Railway

On the London Underground - following Wednesday's walkout by RMT and Aslef union members - Thursday's services are expected to start later than normal.

Transport for London (TfL) also says Thursday's national rail strike action will have an impact on the Overground, Elizabeth Line and some parts of the Bakerloo and District lines through Thursday and into Friday morning.

University staff

Tens of thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK - including academics, librarians, technicians, security and catering workers - begin five days of strikes on Thursday.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are also walking out this Friday - and Monday to Wednesday next week.

The strikes have caused "low and isolated" levels of disruption to students, according to the Universities and College Employers Association (UCEA).

Some universities - says Universities UK (UUK), which represents 140 institutions - have extended coursework deadlines and rescheduled teaching.

The UCU action is over pay and working conditions and also pension cuts - but staff are only striking over both issues at 62 universities.

BBC local services

Members of the National Union of Journalists at BBC sites across England are in the middle of a 24-hour walkout - finishing at 11:00 on Thursday.

BBC local radio, regional television and digital services are being disrupted.

The strike is because of plans to merge some local radio programmes.

Upcoming strike action

Border Force

  • Border Force staff at the Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal and the Port of Dover are taking industrial action
  • The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and several regions of England, and the GMB union in parts of England, are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Teachers in Northern Ireland

  • The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are holding a half-day strike
  • Many schools across the country are not expected to open until after midday

Read more: NI teachers to walk out for half a day

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers who are members of the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA unions are on strike
  • The industrial action is expected to affect thousands of schools across Scotland

Teachers in Wales

  • Teachers in Wales who are members of the National Education Union are taking industrial action over pay
  • It is expected that hundreds of schools will be affected

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Junior doctors

  • Junior doctors who are members of the BMA union are on strike
  • Junior doctors account for more than 40% of the medical workforce so widespread disruption is anticipated
  • The industrial action will begin at 07:00GMT

Civil servants

  • About 133,000 civil servants, working across more than 100 government departments and agencies, are on strike
  • Members of the PCS union are taking industrial action in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms

Teachers

  • Teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) at all schools in England are on strike
  • NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges in England are also due to walk out

London Underground

  • London Underground staff who are members of the Aslef and RMT unions are on strike
  • Previous strikes have seen widespread disruption
  • Travellers are advised to check on services before they start their journeys

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

University staff

  • University staff who are members of the University and College Union are on strike
  • UCU members at 83 universities are taking part

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail

  • Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators are on strike in England
  • Some services which run into Scotland and Wales are likely to be affected

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

