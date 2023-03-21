Just Eat: Takeaway firm to cut 1,900 jobs in UK
Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat is to cut about 1,870 jobs in the UK after a slowdown in sales.
The firm said it would stop employing its own couriers, resulting in about 1,700 job losses. 170 operational roles will also go.
Drivers and riders have been given six weeks' notice.
It comes after the company saw a 9% slump in customer numbers last year as diners returned to pubs and restaurants as the pandemic subsided.
A spokeswoman said the aim of the restructure was to improve efficiency.
"As part of this process we have proposed to transition away from the worker model for couriers, which is a small part of our overall delivery operations - running in certain parts of six UK cities."
She said the move would have no impact on its services.