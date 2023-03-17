Aldi raises pay as businesses battle for staff
Aldi has given its store employees the third pay rise in 12 months, joining other companies who have boosted wages because of a labour shortage.
The supermarket group will lift starting pay to £11.40 an hour nationally and to £12.85 in Greater London.
Depending on length of service, some staff could secure rates of up to £13.15 an hour.
Earlier this month, Pret a Manger gave staff their third pay rise in a year.
The pay rise comes after the recent data revealed that there are more than one million job vacancies in the UK. This is below the peak of 1.2 million but is still far higher than the number recorded before the start of the Covid pandemic.
A spokesman for Aldi said the latest pay increase was in recognition of cost of living pressures as well as labour shortages.
It said the new rates were higher than the Real Living Wage, set by the Living Wage Foundation, of £10.90 per hour nationally and £11.95 in Greater London.
The German discounter said 28,000 store employees will benefit from the pay rise while its 7,000 warehouse workers received pay increases earlier this year.
The supermarket is set to create more than 6,000 new jobs this year as it expands its network of stores.