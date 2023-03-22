Amazon increases starting pay for UK workers again
- Published
Amazon is increasing pay for its British workers again as it struggles to recruit amid a labour shortage.
The online shopping giant said that from April, its minimum starting wage will rise by up to 50p to between £11 and £12 an hour, depending on location.
It comes a week after Amazon staff in Coventry went on strike demanding higher wages.
Companies including Costa Coffee and Tesco have also put up pay recently as they battle to attract staff.
Amazon said its latest pay rise meant starting wages had gone up by 10% in the last seven months.
It will come in as the national living wage also rises for over-23s - climbing by 9.7% to £10.42 per hour.
But the GMB union, which represents Amazon workers in Coventry, called the retailer's pay offer "an insult". The union has been calling for £15 per hour.
Senior organiser Amanda Gearing said that in response "we will be consulting over the next few days and announcing a new wave of action".
Amazon, like many companies, is trying to balance keeping pay competitive and cost-cutting measures.
This week Amazon said it would cut another 9,000 jobs, after announcing 18,000 job cuts in January.