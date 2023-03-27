Civil servants to strike in April
- Published
More than 130,000 civil servants have voted to go on strike next month in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security.
The PCS union said its members voted to take action on 28 April to increase the pressure on the government and were "not backing down".
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Ministers need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table."
Members of the union last walked out on Budget day earlier this month.
The PCS union represents hundreds of thousands who work in government departments as well as those at organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.
It has been calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.
Mr Serwotka said: "We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen."
The union said the all-out strike on 15 March was "brilliantly" supported by members, with big picket lines and demonstrations.